LSU’s Delpit, Queen, Cushenberry, Jefferson, Phillips all entering NFL Draft

by: Chad Sabadie

LSU safety Grant Delpit holds the trophy as quarterback Joe Burrow, left, and linebacker Patrick Queen look on after a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game against Clemson, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. LSU won 42-25. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

UPDATE:

A fifth LSU Tiger has made an announcement to leave school early and pursue professional football.

Junior linebacker Jacob Phillips posted his decision to enter the NFL draft, joining teammates Grant Delpit, Patrick Queen, Lloyd Cushenberry and Justin Jefferson.

UPDATE:

LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson makes it official, declaring for the NFL draft.

ORIGINAL:

Two of LSU’s standout defensive players have announced their decisions to enter the NFL draft, along with offensive center Llyod Cushenberry and wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Junior safety Grant Delpit released a statement on Twitter, thanking Tiger Nation, coaches, teammates and family.

Teammate Patrick Queen, a junior linebacker from Livonia, also announced his decision to leave school early via Twitter.

Meanwhile, junior center Lloyd Cushenberry also made it known on social media that he too was declaring for the NFL draft.

