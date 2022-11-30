BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – LSU’s Angel Reese was named SEC Player of the Week on Tuesday for the second time this season after leading the Tigers to two wins in Bimini last week.

This is the third consecutive week to begin the season LSU has had a player earn a SEC honor. Reese was the SEC Co-Player of the Week following the first week of the season and Flau’jae Johnson earned back-to-back SEC Freshman of the Week honors to begin the year.

LSU hosts Southeastern Louisiana Tuesday night at 7 p.m. CT. Tickets are still available.

Reese, the nation’s top transfer over the offseason from Maryland, has been unstoppable through her first seven games at LSU. She has recorded a double-double every game this season and has proven to be an all-around threat on the court.

“Angel Reese shows her ability every time we are on the floor,” Mulkey said. “She can do things as a post player that guards do – the euro-step, running the floor. She’s a rebounding machine.”

The Baltimore, Maryland native Reese currently leads the country in rebounding with 15.29 boards per game and ranks No. 9 nationally with 23.14 points per game (No. 1 in the SEC). Her seven double-doubles are tied for the most in the nation and she currently has the longest double-streak at LSU since Sylvia Fowles had 19 in a row throughout the 2006-07 season.

With Reese leading the charge, LSU leads the country in both rebounds per game (55.71) and points per game (103.3). She is also averaging 2.9 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game.

In Bimini, Reese continued her early season dominance. In LSU’s first game against George Mason, she had 21 points and grabbed 19 rebounds for the second consecutive game to tie her career high. It was the fifth game in a row in which she had 15+ rebounds. Against UAB on Saturday, Reese had 25 points, her fourth straight game with 20+ points, while hauling in 10 rebounds.

(LSU Athletics Press Release)