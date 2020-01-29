LSU’s Andrews Named to USA Softball Top 50 ‘Watch List’

BATON ROUGE – LSU senior outfielder Aliyah Andrews has been named to the 2020 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Top 50 “Watch List” the organization announced Wednesday afternoon.

Andrews, a two-time All-SEC and SEC Defensive Team selection, finished the 2019 season with a .358 batting average, scoring a team-leading 61 runs. She broke the program’s single-season stolen base record last season with a total of 47. She tallied 73 hits on the year and finished with a .980 fielding percentage in center field, recording 94 putouts, three assists and just two errors on 99 chances.

The preseason “Watch List” includes 28 seniors, 13 juniors and 9 sophomores, with freshman ineligible for consideration. (Freshman can be considered for the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award once they have competed at the collegiate level). Athletes named to the “Watch List” represent 33 NCAA Division I universities and 19 athletic conferences.

The Top 25 Finalists for the 2018 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award will be announced April 22. While an athlete does not have to be on the “Watch List” to be considered for the Top 25, the eventual USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year will come from the Top 25 Finalists. The Top 10 Finalists will be announced May 6 and the Top 3 announced May 20. The 2020 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year will be revealed May 26.

LSU finished the 2019 season with a 43-19 overall record after falling to Minnesota in the Minneapolis Super Regional. The Tigers return 16 players to the 2020 squad and add seven newcomers to the roster.

The Tigers kick off the 2020 season on February 6 with Central Arkansas before hosting the annual Tiger Classic. The Tigers welcome in Oklahoma State and Florida A&M in the first weekend. LSU will host three other nonconference tournaments, four SEC weekend series and eight midweek contests against state and regional opponents.

