LSU’s Andrews named SEC Player of the Week

BATON ROUGE – After leading the LSU Softball team in batting average last week, senior outfielder Aliyah Andrews has been named SEC Player of the Week as the league office announced Monday afternoon.

Andrews, who was all over the outfield making catches last week, was featured on Sportscenter on back-to-back nights for her diving catches. She recorded one against Oklahoma State Friday night that became ESPN’s No. 8 play on Top 10 Plays. The next night Andrews was featured with two more catches against ULL on Saturday.

The Oldsmar, Florida native led the Tigers in batting average at .591 for the week. She was 13-for-22 with seven runs scored, two doubles, an RBI and 6-for-7 in stolen bases. She also tallied nine putouts in centerfield and did not commit an error. She finished the weekend with a .609 on-base percentage.

On the year, Andrews is hitting .396 with a .442 on-base percentage. She is 10-for-11 in stolen bases and has scored 13 runs in 15 games. She leads the Tigers in hits at 19, which is eighth in the SEC. He 10 stolen bases is ranked first among the league.

The Tigers take on Southern Miss in Tiger Park Tuesday at 6 p.m. before welcoming in nationally-ranked Texas Friday and Saturday for a three-game series. Click here for the full schedule.

(Release via LSU Athletics)