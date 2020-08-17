LSU’s 2020 schedule to defend national title released

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 28: Head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers and team run onto the field to take on the Oklahoma Sooners in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the Southeastern Conference released the full slate of games for its teams.

Here’s the LSU Tigers schedule as they aim to defend their national title:

Week 1 | Sept. 26 vs. Mississippi State

Week 2 | Oct. 3 at Vanderbilt

Week 3 | Oct. 10 vs. Missouri

Week 4 | Oct. 17 at Florida

Week 5 | Oct. 24 vs. South Carolina

Week 6 | Oct. 31 at Auburn

Week 7 | Nov. 7 Bye Week

Week 8 | Nov. 14 vs. Alabama

Week 9 | Nov. 21 at Arkansas

Week 10 | Nov. 28 at Texas A&M

Week 11 | Dec. 5 vs. Ole Miss

The full schedule can be found here.

To watch the full announcement click here.