LSU’s 2020 schedule to defend national title released

On Monday night, the Southeastern Conference released the full slate of games for its teams.
Here’s the LSU Tigers schedule as they aim to defend their national title:
Week 1 | Sept. 26 vs. Mississippi State
Week 2 | Oct. 3 at Vanderbilt
Week 3 | Oct. 10 vs. Missouri
Week 4 | Oct. 17 at Florida
Week 5 | Oct. 24 vs. South Carolina
Week 6 | Oct. 31 at Auburn
Week 7 | Nov. 7 Bye Week
Week 8 | Nov. 14 vs. Alabama
Week 9 | Nov. 21 at Arkansas
Week 10 | Nov. 28 at Texas A&M
Week 11 | Dec. 5 vs. Ole Miss
