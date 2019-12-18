LSU Women’s Hoops Travels to Florida Gulf Coast

BATON ROUGE – The LSU women’s basketball team returns to action on Thursday, December 19 at 6 p.m. CT when they take on Florida Gulf Coast in Fort Myers, Florida.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ with John Vitas and J. Webb Horton calling the action. Fans can also listen to Patrick Wright call the game on the LSU Sports Radio Network. Wright is in his 30th season as the “Voice of the Lady Tigers”. Fans can listen on 107.3 FM and audio broadcasts are available online at LSUSports.net/live. Live stats will be available at LSUsports.net.

LSU Update

LSU is now 8-2 on the season following the Big 12/SEC Challenge game at Oklahoma on December 7. The Tigers lost to the Sooners, 90-68, despite 20-point performances by junior Khayla Pointer (24) and senior Ayana Mitchell (20).

Mitchell is currently in a consecutive field goal streak of 21 made in a row. This is believed to be the most by a Tiger player in the history of the program with research on-going. The NCAA record is 33, set by Ruthy Hebard of Oregon from February 9-19, 2018 against 4 opponents. Other LSU players with double-digit makes streaks include Seimone Augustis in 2004 and Sylvia Fowles in 2007.

Mitchell is on track to become only the fourth LSU player to reach the 1,000 points-1,000 rebounds career marks – currently at 1,122 points and 802 rebounds. She has 31 double-doubles over her career and earlier in the season became the 33rd Tiger to score 1,000 career points. Mitchell played the 100th game of her career against Michigan State on Nov. 29. She is averaging 13.4 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. Mitchell leads the SEC and is 3rd in the nation in field goal percentage, following her second-consecutive game of 100 percent shooting (10-10), at 69.3 percent.

Pointer leads the squad from the point with 15.0 points and 3.9 assists per game. She also has the best free throw shooting percentage on the squad at 70.5 and the most steals with 26.

Junior Faustine Aifuwa is having a solid season in the paint for LSU. Aifuwa is third on the team with 11.5 points per game. She is sporting a 57.8 field goal percentage to go along with 6.5 rebounds per game and 10 blocked shots.

LSU continues its solid play on defense, having held three opponents to 50 points or under twice and eight opponents under 60 so far this season, all victories.

Bench play has gotten stronger as the season has progressed. The LSU bench has outscored opponents 208-157 over the first 10 games of the season.

The Opponent – Florida Gulf Coast

Florida Gulf Coast is currently 11-1 on the season and receiving votes in the Associated Press and Coaches Polls. It is the second-best start to the season for the Eagles in the program’s Division I era. FGCU has won 16 consecutive games at home going into Thursday night’s match-up. Three players are scoring in double figures led by senior guard Davion Wingate (16.3 ppg). Seniors Keri Jewett-Giles and Nasrin Ulel are averaging 15.0 and 11.6 points per game, respectively.

This is the third meeting between the two schools with the series tied at 1-1.

LSU Milestone Watch List

* Ayana Mitchell

– 11th – Career Rebounds – 802

– 27th – Career Points – 1,122 (scored 1,000th point vs. New Orleans)

– Potential to join elite class of Maree Jackson, Julie Gross and Sylvia Fowles as only LSU players with 1,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds

* Khayla Pointer

– Hit the 600 career point mark – vs. Memphis

– Hit the 200 career assist mark – vs. New Orleans

– Hit the 100 career steal mark – at Oklahoma

* Faustine Aifuwa

– Hit the 500 career point mark – vs. Rutgers

– 2 blocks away from the 100th of her career

– 10 rebounds away from the 400th of her career

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)