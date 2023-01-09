BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball climbed two spots in Monday’s AP Poll to No. 5 as the Tigers joined the nation’s top five for the first time since the 2009 season.

After leading the Tigers to a 26-6 season her first year at LSU, Coach Kim Mulkey has continued to build her program in Baton Rouge. With nine new pieces on this year’s roster, Mulkey added talent and depth that have allowed the Tigers to have great success this season that includes the nation’s No. 1 scoring offense and No. 2 scoring defense. In November, Coach Mulkey also signed the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class as she is building the program to have sustained success.

With a win over Kentucky on Sunday, LSU moved to 16-0 on the season which is the best start in program history, surpassing the 2002-03 team that started 15-0. The Tigers remain as one of only three undefeated teams left in the country.

LSU’s average margin of victory this season is leading the nation at +39.8 and the Tigers have won their four SEC games by an average of 27.0 points.

Angel Reese has entered her name into the National Player of the Year conversation with 16 double-doubles in as many games this season. She has set a SEC record for the most double-doubles to begin a season and is averaging 24.2 points and 15.6 rebounds. In Thursday’s win over Texas A&M, Reese had 26 points and set a LSU record with 28 rebounds, her second 20/20 game of the season. She is the only player in America with two 20/20 games.

Flau’jae Johnson has played as one of the elite freshmen in the country, averaging 14.5 points and 6.8 rebounds this year. She has scored in double-figures in all four of LSU’s SEC games.

The Tigers will face Missouri on the road in Columbia on Thursday at 6 p.m. CT. Sunday will be a big day in the history of LSU as Seimone Augustus’ statue will be unveiled prior to LSU’s game against Auburn. She will become the first LSU female student-athlete with her own statue on campus. More info will be released Tuesday about the statue unveiling.

AP Poll – January 9, 2023

RANKTEAMTRENDTHIS WEEKPOINTS
1South Carolina (16-0)Southeastern Women@ Mississippi State W 58-51700 (28)
2Stanford (16-1)Pacific 12 Women@ California W 60-56671
3Ohio State (17-0)Big Ten Womenvs Illinois W 87-81645
4UConn (13-2)Big East Women1@ Xavier W 73-37587
5LSU (16-0)Southeastern Women2@ Kentucky W 67-48582
6Indiana (14-1)Big Ten Women@ Northwestern W 72-50574
7Notre Dame (12-2)Atlantic Coast Women3@ North Carolina L 60-50542
8UCLA (14-2)Pacific 12 Women4vs USC W 61-60457
9Maryland (13-3)Big Ten Women4vs Michigan State W 94-85437
10Utah (14-1)Pacific 12 Women2@ Colorado L 77-67427
11North Carolina State (13-3)Atlantic Coast Women1vs Virginia W 87-62370
12Iowa (12-4)Big Ten Women4@ Michigan W 94-85352
13Virginia Tech (13-3)Atlantic Coast Women4@ Miami (FL) L 77-66342
14Arizona (14-2)Pacific 12 Women1vs Oregon W 79-71341
15Iowa State (10-3)Big 12 Women4@ Oklahoma L 82-79307
16Duke (14-1)Atlantic Coast Women3@ Wake Forest W 60-50281
17Michigan (13-3)Big Ten Women3vs Iowa L 94-85261
18Baylor (12-3)Big 12 Women5@ Kansas W 75-62253
19Oklahoma (12-2)Big 12 Women2vs Iowa State W 82-79212
20Gonzaga (16-2)West Coast Womenvs Santa Clara W 78-61197
21Oregon (12-4)Pacific 12 Women3@ Arizona L 79-71144
22North Carolina (10-5)Atlantic Coast Womenvs Notre Dame W 60-50126
23Kansas (12-2)Big 12 Women2vs Baylor L 75-6299
24Illinois (14-3)Big Ten Women@ Ohio State L 87-8142
25Villanova (14-3)Big East Womenvs Butler W 68-5835

Others receiving votes:

Arkansas 33, Middle Tennessee 27, St. John’s 22, Miami (FL) 10, South Florida 6, Florida State 5, Seton Hall 5, Creighton 5, Colorado 2, Louisville 1