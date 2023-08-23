BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU Women’s Basketball announced on Wednesday its non-conference schedule for the 2023-24 season that will feature six games against teams that received postseason bids last year.

Coach Kim Mulkey will enter her third season at LSU after a thrilling year two that ended with the program’s first national championship. Along with returning multiple key pieces from the national championship team, LSU also signed ESPN’s top-rated class of freshmen and brought in the top two players in this year’s transfer portal.

The full SEC slate will be announced at a later date.

The Tigers will kick their season off in Las Vegas in the Hall of Fame Series on Nov. 6 against Colorado. The Buffaloes reached the Sweet 16 last year before falling to Iowa. Colorado returns with four players who had at least 30 starts last year, including two All-Pac 12 players.

LSU’s first home game will be on Nov. 9 against Queens (NC). LSU will unveil its national championship banner before the game. The Tigers will host Mississippi Valley State three days later on Nov. 12. On Nov. 14, LSU will welcome Kent State to the PMAC, a team that played in last season’s Women’s National Invitation Tournament (WNIT).

The first true road game of the season will take place on Nov. 17 when LSU makes the drive from Baton Rouge to Hammond, La. to face Southeastern in the same parish that Coach Mulkey grew up in. After winning the Southland Tournament last season, Southeastern earned a NCAA Tournament bid.

LSU’s final game before Thanksgiving will be at home on Nov. 20 against Texas Southern.

For the Thanksgiving break, the Tigers will compete in the inaugural women’s Cayman Island Classic. While in the Cayman Islands, LSU will face two teams who received WNIT bids last year in Niagara on Nov. 24 and Virginia on Nov. 25. Although Virginia received a bid to the WNIT, the Cavaliers turned it down due to the number of healthy players they had.

LSU will return home for its marquee non-conference matchup which will be a Final Four rematch on Nov. 30 against Virginia Tech. The Tigers trailed the Hokies by nine points going into the final quarter but overcame the deficit to advance to the National Championship. Virginia Tech returns two key players, Elizabeth Kitley and Georgia Amoore from its Final Four squad.

After a week off for finals, LSU will host a trio of Louisiana programs such as Louisiana-Lafayette on Dec. 10, McNeese State on Dec. 12, and Northwestern State on Dec. 17.

Before the Christmas break, LSU will travel to Baltimore to face Coppin State on Nov. 20 as Angel Reese returns to her home city.

The Tigers will close out their non-conference schedule on Dec. 30 when they host Jacksonville in the PMAC.

LSU Women’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule

Date Opponent Location Time (CT) 10/26 East Texas Baptist (EX) Baton Rouge, La. 7 p.m. 11/1 Loyola New Orleans (EX) Baton Rouge, La. 7 p.m. 11/6 Colorado Las Vegas, Nev. 6:30 p.m. 11/9 Queens (NC) Baton Rouge, La. 7 p.m. 11/12 Mississippi Valley State Baton Rouge, La. 2 p.m. 11/14 Kent State Baton Rouge, La. 11 a.m. 11/17 Southeastern Hammond, La. 7 p.m. 11/20 Texas Southern Baton Rouge, La. 7 p.m. 11/24 Niagara Cayman Islands 12:30 p.m. 11/25 Virginia Cayman Islands 4 p.m. 11/30 Virginia Tech Baton Rouge, La. 8 p.m. 12/10 Louisiana Lafayette Baton Rouge, La. 2 p.m. 12/12 McNeese St. Baton Rouge, La. 7 p.m. 12/17 Northwestern St. Baton Rouge, La. 2 p.m. 12/20 Coppin St. Baltimore, Md. TBD 12/30 Jacksonville Baton Rouge, La. 7 p.m.

(Press release provided by LSU Athletics)