LSU wins SEC West with win over Arkansas, will meet Georgia for SEC crown

No. 1 LSU won its first Southeastern Conference West title since 2011 with a 56-20 roasting of Arkansas on Saturday night at Tiger Stadium, and will play No. 4 Georgia for the SEC championship on Dec. 7 in Atlanta.
The Tigers (11-0, 7-0 SEC) will next meet No. 24 Texas A&M (7-4, 4-3 SEC) at 6 p.m. Nov. 30 to end the regular season in Tiger Stadium.
Even with a loss to the Aggies and a win by Alabama at Auburn on Nov. 30, LSU would still win the West at 7-1 by head-to-head tiebreaker over a 7-1 Alabama. Georgia (10-1, 7-1 SEC) beat Texas A&M, 19-13, on Saturday.
