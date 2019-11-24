Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

LSU wins SEC West with win over Arkansas, will meet Georgia for SEC crown

Geaux Nation
Posted: / Updated:

No. 1 LSU won its first Southeastern Conference West title since 2011 with a 56-20 roasting of Arkansas on Saturday night at Tiger Stadium, and will play No. 4 Georgia for the SEC championship on Dec. 7 in Atlanta.

The Tigers (11-0, 7-0 SEC) will next meet No. 24 Texas A&M (7-4, 4-3 SEC) at 6 p.m. Nov. 30 to end the regular season in Tiger Stadium.

Even with a loss to the Aggies and a win by Alabama at Auburn on Nov. 30, LSU would still win the West at 7-1 by head-to-head tiebreaker over a 7-1 Alabama. Georgia (10-1, 7-1 SEC) beat Texas A&M, 19-13, on Saturday.

Full highlights and stats: The Advertiser

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

49°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Generally clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
3 mph NW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
46°F A few passing clouds. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

49°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
3 mph NNW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
46°F A few passing clouds. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
46°F A few passing clouds. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
3 mph NW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
40°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories