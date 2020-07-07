LSU vs LA Tech: Men’s basketball match-up at CenturyLink Center

BOSSIER CITY, LA – The highly anticipated men’s college basketball match-up between LSU and Louisiana Tech competing at CenturyLink Center on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 will go on sale to the public July 9, 2020. Teddy Allen, color analyst for Louisiana Tech, served as the moderator for the virtual news conference.

The event is being organized and promoted by Russ Potts Productions, Inc. (RPPI), a nationally renowned marketing firm specializing in the production of major sporting and entertainment events.

The Ticketmaster venue pre-sale is 48 hours only, and begins 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 7. Visit

https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1B005864EDD8AB64 and use code – BBALL.

Tickets start at $15 and will be available for purchase at the b1BANK Box Office located at CenturyLink Center Monday-Thursday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tickets are, also, available 24/7 at www.ticketmaster.com beginning 10 a.m., Thursday, July 9, 2020.

VIP packages are available exclusively through www.ticketmaster.com. Sponsorships are available by contacting Matt Hammock, strategic partnership and sponsorship manager for the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission, at 318-429-0649 or mhammock@sbcsports.org.

(Press Release provided by CenturyLink Center)