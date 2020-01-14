Join George Faust, Madeline Adams and Karaski Melvin throughout the game, bringing you highlights and analysis all game long!
LSU vs. CLEMSON: KLFY Sports’ liveblog of the College Football National Championship
Abbeville64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Foggy this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms late. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 5 mph SSE
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Crowley61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
- Wind
- 5 mph E
- Humidity
- 98%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Foggy this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms late. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 5 mph SSE
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Opelousas62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 6 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 98%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Foggy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 5 mph SSE
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Breaux Bridge63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
- Wind
- 3 mph
- Humidity
- 97%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Foggy this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms late. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 5 mph SSE
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
New Iberia64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 5 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
68°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
- Wind
- 4 mph SSE
- Precip
- 30%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous