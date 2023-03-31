DALLAS, Tx. (BRPROUD) — The No. 3 LSU Lady Tigers upset No. 1 Virginia Tech, 79-72, in the Final Four matchup in Dallas.

At the half, the Tigers trailed by two points. Coming into the second half the Hokies led by as much as 12. Angel Reese gained her 33rd double-double for the season. Alexis Morris leads the Tigers with 27 points against the Hokies.

In the fourth quarter, the Tigers took over and took and held the lead.

The Tigers will play in the March Madness Championship game at 2:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, April 2.