LSU true freshman Kayshon Boutte impresses in Baton Rouge

In Baton Rouge, the amount of talent LSU lost from the national championship team is quite significant, especially at the wide receiver spot.

In steps a freshman to turn heads as fall camp plows on. Former Westgate High star Kayshon Boutte, a former “Faust Phenom,” has shown a lot of on-field promise to head coach Ed Orgeron and the rest of the Tigers coaching staff.

The starting four look like Terrace Marshall Jr., Racey McMath, Boutte, and Koy Moore.

“You know, we’re looking at Kayshon Boutte starting as a freshman,” Orgeron says. “I think that’s locked in. Racey McMath, Terrace Marshall, that’s going to be our go-to guy. We mentioned that this morning. And Arik Gilbert. I think if you look at that, those are the top four receivers that we have right now. Koy Moore is coming along very fast. He had a hamstring pull. He’s been hurt a little bit, so he’s hampered a little bit. Jontre Kirklin is having a good camp. You know, we want to play 6, 7, 8 receivers per game. Keep them fresh. But the guys that you mentioned are having the best camp right now.”