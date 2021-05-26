LSU Track & Field advances five athletes to NCAA Championships

Jacksonville, Fla. – JuVaughn Harrison , Rayvon Grey , Jon Nerdal , Jake Norris , and Tzuriel Pedigo all secured their spots at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships with quality performances on day one of the NCAA East Preliminaries on Wednesday at Hodges Stadium.

Pedigo was the first Tiger to secure his spot at the NCAA championship meet in Eugene as he launched the best javelin throw of his collegiate career on his second attempt. He registered a mark of 246′ 5″ (75.11 meters) to finish fourth in the field of 48 competitors to advance. The mark improves upon on the No. 2 spot he already owns in the LSU record book, and it ranks as the eighth best mark in the NCAA this season. It was Pedigo’s best throw since July of 2019 when he tossed the javelin 76.95 meters at the U20 Pan American Championships.

The best long jumping duo in the nation that consists of Harrison and Grey solidified theirs spots at the NCAA meet. Harrison took only one jump and went a distance of 26′ 8.50″ (8.14 meters) for the top spot; his mark also set the facility record at Hodges Stadium. Grey registered a best leap of 24′ 11.75″ (7.61 meters) to place eighth and easily advance. Harrison’s mark was the best wind legal long jump ever at the NCAA East Preliminaries.

The final two LSU athletes to solidify their spots in Eugene were Jon Nerdal and Jake Norris . Nerdal took ninth thanks to a hammer throw of 216′ 2″ (65.90 meters), and Norris placed 11th with a mark of 214′ 3″ (65.30 meters). The two narrowly made the cut as only the top 12 athletes from the east prelims advance.

The rest of the day featured more advancement on the track to Friday’s quarterfinals. The 110 meter hurdling trio of Eric Edwards Jr. (13.59w), Damion Thomas (13.60w), and Arthur Price (13.81w) all moved on and will run at 5:45 p.m. CT on Friday night.

Terrance Laird (10.00w) and Akanni Hislop (10.27/SB) advanced out of the first round of the 100 meter dash; they will run in the quarterfinals on Friday night at 6:05 p.m. CT. NCAA and world leader Noah Williams ran a 45.40 in the 400 meters to win his heat and advance to the quarterfinals on Friday night at 6:20 p.m. CT.

Sean ‘Squirrel’ Burrell won his 400 meter hurdle heat with a time of 50.07 seconds; he’ll run the quarterfinals on Friday at 6:55 p.m. CT. The last advancer of the evening was Terrance Laird in the 200 meters. He won his heat and moved on with a time of 20.50.

The No. 1 ranked LSU women will be in action on Thursday for day two of the NCAA East Preliminaries. A live stream for Friday’s action can be viewed at unfospreys.com.

