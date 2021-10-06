LSU top CB Stingley out indefinitely after foot procedure

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 04: Derek Stingley Jr. #7 of the LSU Tigers reacts against the UCLA Bruins in the first quarter at Rose Bowl on September 04, 2021 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Baton Rouge, LA – LSU All-America cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. had a procedure performed on his foot, head coach Ed Orgeron announced on Wednesday.

Orgeron said there is no timetable on Stingley’s return to the field.

“I appreciate all of the support from LSU and the fans,” Stingley Jr. said. “I’m doing all that I can to return to the field as soon as possible. I want to finish out the season with my teammates and I will do everything I can to get healthy so that I will be able to play again this year.”