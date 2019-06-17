LSU to play at Houston’s Minute Maid Park in 2020 Season

The Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic, a 20-year Astros Foundation tradition, returns to Minute Maid Park, home of the Houston Astros from February 28 – March 1, 2020. In December 2015, the Astros Foundation announced a multi-year naming rights agreement for the event with Shriners Hospitals for Children.

This event is regarded as one of the top collegiate baseball tournaments in the nation, as it continues to draw fans, top-ranked programs and scouts from every Major League organization each year.



Since 2001, this prestigious event has hosted 32 different NCAA -I baseball programs. The invite only tournament once again boasts a strong lineup in 2020, featuring some of college baseball’s most respected programs including Arkansas, Baylor, LSU, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas.

Historically, the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic has hosted the No. 1 team in preseason polls seven times in tournament history and has hosted two eventual College World Series Champions.

For more information, click here to go the Shriner’s Hospital for Children College Classic website.

(Press Release Courtesy: Shriner’s Hospital for Children College Classic)

