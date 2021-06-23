LSU to go to TCU in 2022 Big 12/SEC Challenge

LSU head coach Will Wade yells to his players in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arkansas in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

BATON ROUGE – The Southeastern Conference, the Big 12 and ESPN announced on Wednesday the matchups for the 2022 Big 12/SEC Challenge and the Tigers of LSU will travel to TCU in this year’s contest.

The game is set for Jan. 29, 2022 at Schollmaier Arena on the TCU campus in Fort Worth, Texas.

TCU and LSU have played four times in men’s basketball. The last meeting came in Baton Rouge in November 1986 with TCU winning, 83-74. LSU won the three previous meetings at TCU in 1947 (52-46) and 1960 (68-62) and in Baton Rouge in 1961 (83-58).

LSU lost last year at home in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, 76-71, to No. 10 Texas Tech. LSU is 2-3 in five Challenge appearances.

Here are the complete matchups for this year’s Challenge:

Baylor at Alabama

West Virginia at Arkansas

Oklahoma at Auburn

Oklahoma State at Florida

Kentucky at Kansas

LSU at TCU

Kansas State at Ole Miss

Mississippi State at Texas Tech

Missouri at Iowa State

Tennessee at Texas

The 2021 Challenge was won by the Southeastern Conference, 5-4. The teams tied in 2020, 5-5. The SEC has tied or won in four-of-the-last-five years in the event.

This will be the seventh year that a bye in the league schedule for participating teams was created to accommodate the single-day format. The first two years of the challenge were played over several days in November and December but the last six events have been consolidated to one single day in January. ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU will combine to televise the contests.

(Press Release via LSU Athletics)