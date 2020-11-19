LSU tip times announced for Golden Window Classic

BATON ROUGE , LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 26: Head coach Will Wade of the LSU Tigers looks on as his team takes on the Texas A&M Aggies at Pete Maravich Assembly Center on February 26, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE – Game times for the Golden Window Classic in Lincoln, Nebraska were announced Wednesday night for LSU Basketball’s season opening three games of the 2020-21 season.

The games are scheduled for Nov. 25, 26 and 28 at the Pinnacle Bank Arena. The games will be broadcast on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network with Patrick Wright and former Coach John Brady on the call.

LSU, winner of 21 games and tied for second in the SEC last season when the 2019-20 season was stopped because of the pandemic, will play the University of San Francisco at 2 p.m. CT on Nov. 25, with a 4 p.m. CT tip set for the second game for the Tigers against Western Kentucky on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 26). LSU’s final game of the event will be on Saturday, Nov. 28, at 4 p.m. against Saint Louis.

San Francisco was 22-12 last year, losing in the West Coast Conference semifinals. Western Kentucky was 20-10 a year ago while Saint Louis was 23-8 in 2019-20.

LSU’s one previous game against San Francisco came in the first round of the NIT in 2014 in San Francisco as the Tigers were able to advance with a 71-63 win over the Dons.

LSU is 3-0 against Western Kentucky with wins in 1987 and 2009 in Baton Rouge and then a win in the second day of games in the Charleston Classic in 2011.

This will be the fifth time the Tigers have faced Saint Louis and LSU has only won one of the previous four meetings. That came in the first meeting in 1952 in the Sugar Bowl Classic in New Orleans. Saint Louis won the last meeting, the above-mentioned game in Honolulu in 1995 along with two meetings in the 1956 calendar year.

The games in the Golden Window Classic will be available on a streaming service that will be announced by tournament organizer, ElevateHoops.com.

(Release provided by LSU Athletics)