LSU Tigers SEC Championship live blog

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 30: Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers warms up prior to the start a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Madeline Adams (@MadelineAdamsTV) is live-blogging the Tigers’ run at the SEC championship against Georgia. Check back for updates from the game.

TERRACE MARSHALL TEEEEDEEEE!#LSU up 14-0 now | 0:12 1Q — Madeline Adams (@MadelineAdamsTV) December 7, 2019

TOUCHDOWN TIGERS!



Ja’Marr Chase with the 38-yard reception to put #LSU on the board first.



7-0 Tigers | 9:09 1Q — Madeline Adams (@MadelineAdamsTV) December 7, 2019

Joe Burrow could’ve waited for his roux to brown in that pocket. #LSU offensive line is stellar so far. — Madeline Adams (@MadelineAdamsTV) December 7, 2019

Yes, that actually counts as a reception in the books. pic.twitter.com/mgUvm4WUnl — Madeline Adams (@MadelineAdamsTV) December 7, 2019

So…



Burrow’s pass was deflected, Burrow caught the deflected pass, and ran for the first down. #Heisman — Madeline Adams (@MadelineAdamsTV) December 7, 2019

This Georgia air attack is looking dangerous so far. — Madeline Adams (@MadelineAdamsTV) December 7, 2019

#LSU would’ve forced a 3-and-out on the opening drive, but a face mask penalty gives Georgia a first down. — Madeline Adams (@MadelineAdamsTV) December 7, 2019

I can hear Wipe Me Down blaring from Mercedes Benz Stadium on the CBS broadcast. — Madeline Adams (@MadelineAdamsTV) December 7, 2019