LSU Tigers SEC Championship live blog

Madeline Adams (@MadelineAdamsTV) is live-blogging the Tigers’ run at the SEC championship against Georgia. Check back for updates from the game.
TERRACE MARSHALL TEEEEDEEEE!#LSU up 14-0 now | 0:12 1Q— Madeline Adams (@MadelineAdamsTV) December 7, 2019
TOUCHDOWN TIGERS!— Madeline Adams (@MadelineAdamsTV) December 7, 2019
Ja’Marr Chase with the 38-yard reception to put #LSU on the board first.
7-0 Tigers | 9:09 1Q
Joe Burrow could’ve waited for his roux to brown in that pocket. #LSU offensive line is stellar so far.— Madeline Adams (@MadelineAdamsTV) December 7, 2019
Yes, that actually counts as a reception in the books. pic.twitter.com/mgUvm4WUnl— Madeline Adams (@MadelineAdamsTV) December 7, 2019
So…— Madeline Adams (@MadelineAdamsTV) December 7, 2019
Burrow’s pass was deflected, Burrow caught the deflected pass, and ran for the first down. #Heisman
This Georgia air attack is looking dangerous so far.— Madeline Adams (@MadelineAdamsTV) December 7, 2019
#LSU would’ve forced a 3-and-out on the opening drive, but a face mask penalty gives Georgia a first down.— Madeline Adams (@MadelineAdamsTV) December 7, 2019
#GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/nuLPES9w1u— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 7, 2019
I can hear Wipe Me Down blaring from Mercedes Benz Stadium on the CBS broadcast.— Madeline Adams (@MadelineAdamsTV) December 7, 2019
