(Stacker) — While most colleges and universities field a football team as part of its general athletics program, there are some for which football is more than merely a sport—it’s akin almost to a religion. Devotion to the team and its colors is as important to that school’s culture as a religious icon is to a believer. These programs actively scout and recruit notable high school players, and are in turn rigorously applied to by matriculating seniors eager to make a name for themselves at the collegiate level.

Among the most notable college football empires are Notre Dame, the universities of Alabama, Michigan, Texas, Nebraska, and Oklahoma, Penn State, Ohio State—the list goes on and on.

But for every touchstone football school, there is an outlier that has produced some of the most successful and cherished players in the game. Think Jackson State, which gave us “Sweetness” himself, Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton. Or Mississippi Valley State, which yielded 3-time Super Bowl champion and #1 Player in NFL History, as voted by the NFL Network, ‘49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice.

Each year, the college draft serves as a source of renewal to professional football and a testament to the quality of college programs nationwide. With the 2022 NFL draft set to take place April 28-30 in Las Vegas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest NFL draft picks from the LSU Tigers using data from Pro Football Reference. Ties were broken by the most recent year drafted.

20. Anthony McFarland (DT)

Draft pick: Round 1, #15 overall in 1999

Drafted by: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Years as a starter in NFL: 7 (0 Pro Bowls)

19. Michael Clayton (WR)

Draft pick: Round 1, #15 overall in 2004

Drafted by: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Years as a starter in NFL: 5 (0 Pro Bowls)

18. Michael Brockers (DT)

Draft pick: Round 1, #14 overall in 2012

Drafted by: St. Louis Rams

Years as a starter in NFL: 10 (0 Pro Bowls)

17. A.J. Duhe (LB)

Draft pick: Round 1, #13 overall in 1977

Drafted by: Miami Dolphins

Years as a starter in NFL: 7 (1 Pro Bowls)

16. Odell Beckham Jr. (WR)

Draft pick: Round 1, #12 overall in 2014

Drafted by: NY Giants

Years as a starter in NFL: 6 (3 Pro Bowls)

15. Charles Alexander (RB)

Draft pick: Round 1, #12 overall in 1979

Drafted by: Cincinnati Bengals

Years as a starter in NFL: 5 (0 Pro Bowls)

14. Eric Hill (LB)

Draft pick: Round 1, #10 overall in 1989

Drafted by: Phoenix Cardinals

Years as a starter in NFL: 11 (0 Pro Bowls)

13. Barkevious Mingo (LB)

Draft pick: Round 1, #6 overall in 2013

Drafted by: Cleveland Browns

Years as a starter in NFL: 2 (0 Pro Bowls)

12. LaRon Landry (DB)

Draft pick: Round 1, #6 overall in 2007

Drafted by: Washington Football Team

Years as a starter in NFL: 7 (1 Pro Bowls)

11. Morris Claiborne (DB)

Draft pick: Round 1, #6 overall in 2012

Drafted by: Dallas Cowboys

Years as a starter in NFL: 5 (0 Pro Bowls)

10. Jamal Adams (S)

Draft pick: Round 1, #6 overall in 2017

Drafted by: NY Jets

Years as a starter in NFL: 5 (3 Pro Bowls)

9. Patrick Peterson (DB)

Draft pick: Round 1, #5 overall in 2011

Drafted by: Arizona Cardinals

Years as a starter in NFL: 11 (8 Pro Bowls)

8. Glenn Dorsey (DT)

Draft pick: Round 1, #5 overall in 2008

Drafted by: Kansas City Chiefs

Years as a starter in NFL: 7 (0 Pro Bowls)

7. Devin White (LB)

Draft pick: Round 1, #5 overall in 2019

Drafted by: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Years as a starter in NFL: 3 (0 Pro Bowls)

6. Ja’Marr Chase (WR)

Draft pick: Round 1, #5 overall in 2021

Drafted by: Cincinnati Bengals

Years as a starter in NFL: 1 (1 Pro Bowls)

5. Leonard Fournette (RB)

Draft pick: Round 1, #4 overall in 2017

Drafted by: Jacksonville Jaguars

Years as a starter in NFL: 4 (0 Pro Bowls)

4. Tyson Jackson (DE)

Draft pick: Round 1, #3 overall in 2009

Drafted by: Kansas City Chiefs

Years as a starter in NFL: 7 (0 Pro Bowls)

3. Bert Jones (QB)

Draft pick: Round 1, #2 overall in 1973

Drafted by: Baltimore Ravens

Years as a starter in NFL: 6 (1 Pro Bowls)

2. JaMarcus Russell (QB)

Draft pick: Round 1, #1 overall in 2007

Drafted by: Oakland Raiders

Years as a starter in NFL: 2 (0 Pro Bowls)

1. Joe Burrow (QB)

Draft pick: Round 1, #1 overall in 2020

Drafted by: Cincinnati Bengals

Years as a starter in NFL: 2 (0 Pro Bowls)

Article has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/4.0/?ref=chooser-v1