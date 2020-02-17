Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

LSU Tigers Basketball Host No. 10 Kentucky at Maravich Center

Geaux Nation

by: Chessa Bouche

Posted: / Updated:

LSU forward Trendon Watford (2) is defended by Vanderbilt’s Maxwell Evans, left, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tigers look to move back into a tie in the Southeastern Conference race when they host the tenth-ranked Kentucky Wildcats Tuesday night at 8 p.m. in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. 

The Tigers and Wildcats will play on ESPN with Karl Ravech, Jay Bilas and Marty Smith on the call with the Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair and former LSU head coach John Brady handling the broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates (Guaranty Media BR Flagship Eagle 98.1 FM). 

A limited number of tickets for the game are on sale at the LSU Athletics Ticket Office during normal business hours and online at all times at LSUTix.net. Upper concourse ticket windows will open Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. LSU students are admitted free of charge with valid ID.

LSU is 18-7 and 9-3 in the SEC, tied with Auburn at 9-3 and one game back of the league leader at 10-2, Kentucky. The Wildcats rallied to win a 67-62 decision over Ole Miss Saturday at Rupp Arena. LSU fell 88-82 at Alabama and Auburn lost at Missouri. Auburn plays Wednesday night at Georgia.

LSU has won seven straight games at home and all three teams – LSU, Kentucky, Auburn – are 6-0 in home SEC games this year. Auburn and LSU are 3-3 in the league on the road and Kentucky is 4-2. 

Skylar Mays has led the Tigers of late scoring 20-plus points in the last three games, equaling the stretch of former Tiger Tremont Waters two seasons ago when at this same time of the year the then freshman point guard topped 20 in three consecutive contests. LSU had four players in double figures in the loss at Alabama with Emmitt Williams getting a 13-10 double for his seventh of the season.

The Tigers rallied from 18 down to cut the margin to just one in the final two minutes before the Tide hit two three-pointers to put the game away.

LSU will go on the road after the Tuesday game and will face South Carolina on Saturday at 5 p.m. CT in Columbia and then travel to Gainesville on Feb. 26 to face Florida (8 p.m. CT). The Tigers next home game is Feb. 29 at 11 a.m. against Texas A&M in a game which will feature at halftime the retirement of the jersey of former Tiger Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
13 mph SE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening. Fog developing late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Cloudy this evening. Fog developing late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
64°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Trending Stories

Sidebar