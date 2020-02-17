LSU Tigers Basketball Host No. 10 Kentucky at Maravich Center

LSU forward Trendon Watford (2) is defended by Vanderbilt’s Maxwell Evans, left, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tigers look to move back into a tie in the Southeastern Conference race when they host the tenth-ranked Kentucky Wildcats Tuesday night at 8 p.m. in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Tigers and Wildcats will play on ESPN with Karl Ravech, Jay Bilas and Marty Smith on the call with the Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair and former LSU head coach John Brady handling the broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates (Guaranty Media BR Flagship Eagle 98.1 FM).

A limited number of tickets for the game are on sale at the LSU Athletics Ticket Office during normal business hours and online at all times at LSUTix.net. Upper concourse ticket windows will open Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. LSU students are admitted free of charge with valid ID.

LSU is 18-7 and 9-3 in the SEC, tied with Auburn at 9-3 and one game back of the league leader at 10-2, Kentucky. The Wildcats rallied to win a 67-62 decision over Ole Miss Saturday at Rupp Arena. LSU fell 88-82 at Alabama and Auburn lost at Missouri. Auburn plays Wednesday night at Georgia.

LSU has won seven straight games at home and all three teams – LSU, Kentucky, Auburn – are 6-0 in home SEC games this year. Auburn and LSU are 3-3 in the league on the road and Kentucky is 4-2.

Skylar Mays has led the Tigers of late scoring 20-plus points in the last three games, equaling the stretch of former Tiger Tremont Waters two seasons ago when at this same time of the year the then freshman point guard topped 20 in three consecutive contests. LSU had four players in double figures in the loss at Alabama with Emmitt Williams getting a 13-10 double for his seventh of the season.

The Tigers rallied from 18 down to cut the margin to just one in the final two minutes before the Tide hit two three-pointers to put the game away.

LSU will go on the road after the Tuesday game and will face South Carolina on Saturday at 5 p.m. CT in Columbia and then travel to Gainesville on Feb. 26 to face Florida (8 p.m. CT). The Tigers next home game is Feb. 29 at 11 a.m. against Texas A&M in a game which will feature at halftime the retirement of the jersey of former Tiger Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)