LSU Tiger Qualifies for 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach

EUGENE, OR – MAY 31: Luis Gagne of LSU hits his drive on the 17th hole during round three of the 2016 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship at Eugene Country Club on May 31, 2016 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

Luis Gagne, the 2018 U.S. Open low amateur, took second at his sectional tournament on Monday at the Streamsong GC in Streamsong, Fla., with a two-round total of 12-under 134 to clinch his spot at the 119th U.S. Open that will be hosted at Pebble Beach June 13-16.

Results

The Streamsong sectional only took the top three players from the field of 56 players that begin the day. Gagne earned his second-straight bid to the U.S. Open on Monday a year after taking low amateur honors at the most difficult major of the year. Gagne shot a 8-under 65 in the first round of the day and closed with a 3-under 69 to secure his spot at the U.S. Open.

Gagne, who just wrapped up his collegiate career at LSU, will play the U.S. Open as a professional with hopes of playing just like he did a year ago. Gagne made the cut and shared low amateur honors with Matt Parziale at the 2018 U.S. Open. Gagne advanced from the Streamsong sectional with Callum Tarren and Guillermo Pereira.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the BRProud App from the App Store or Google Play.