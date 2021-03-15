LSU Sweeps UTSA With 13-12 Win In Extra Innings

The No. 15 LSU baseball team walked it off for the second consecutive day against the UT San Antonio Roadrunners with a Gavin Dugas knock to right-center field, completing a late-game comeback, winning 13-12 (11), after trailing 12-9 headed to the bottom of the tenth inside Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field

The Tigers moved to 14-3 on the season and the Roadrunners fall to 5-6.

Before LSU moves on to conference play, they will take on the SLU Lions Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. CT. The game will be streamed on the SEC Network Plus and broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates.

Theo Millas (1-0) came in relief in the top of the 11th and pitched an inning, giving up no runs on no hits and no walks. UTSA’s Ryan Ward took the loss, pitching two innings, giving up four runs on four hits and two walks.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)