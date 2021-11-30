LSU students react to new head football coach Brian Kelly

"It's hard to see him go, but it had to be."

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — There’s a lot of buzz on LSU’s campus as one era ends and the next begins in Tiger football.

LSU announced their 34th head football coach, Brian Kelly, a former Fighting Irish from the University of Notre Dame.



“I’m hoping now that’s going to be more of a championship culture now that all we’re thinking about is getting into that top four once playoffs start rolling around,” said LSU student Steven Soto.

From all-time highs to ugly lows, Andrew Walker said he rarely missed a game.



“It feels like a new era. COVID is over. We’re finally able to go back to football games, we’re going back to school, new coach, you know, there’s a lot of possibilities,” he expressed,

Some were saddened by what they may call the “end of a legacy.”

“Coach O, he was the greatest coach down here, in my opinion. He brought us the championship. It’s hard to see him go, but it had to be. You know how serious football is to LSU. They want a winning season,” said LSU student Ryan Bromfield.

“It’s just time for him to go. I mean, a 67-47 record throughout his career. That’s not going to cut it when you compare to other candidates like Brian Kelly and Lincoln Riley who LSU has the money to spend to get. It didn’t make sense to settle for six and six, right?” said LSU student Andrew Walker.

However, students are hopeful the three-time National Coach Of The Year will be a touchdown for the LSU Tigers.

“I’m looking for more firepower on the offense, I know we’re kind of lacking there, especially, you know, in the running game sometimes or even on the offensive line. I know Coach Kelly can bring that,” said Soto.

They’re not only looking for success is not only on the field but also off the field.

“I’m just hoping, obviously, that our team is better, but more than anything, I hope that we see more accountability from LSU in terms of the Title IX allegations with the scandals and everything going on. I would like to see that kind of be done away with,” Walker explained.

Brian Kelly is expected to speak for the first time tomorrow as the new LSU head football coach at noon.