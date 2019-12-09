Live Now
LSU student poses as Heisman Trophy around campus ‘looking for Joe Burrow’

Geaux Nation

by: Gerron Jordan

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of: Madison Lucas

An LSU student is going viral after she dressed as the Heisman Trophy and posed for photos around Tiger Stadium.

On Twitter, Madison Lucas wrote “Heard there was a Heisman Trophy looking for @Joe_Burrow10

Quarterback Joe Burrow led the Tigers to their 5th SEC Championship Title in program history, Saturday, after a perfect 12-0 season. The Tigers will now play the #4 Oklahoma Sooners in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, December 28 in Atlanta hoping to secure their spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Burrow is one of the top contenders for the Heisman Trophy. Finalists will be announced Monday, December 9 with the awards ceremony planned for Friday, December 14 in New York City.

