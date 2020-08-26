LSU still practicing, but paying attention to weather

“We are paying attention to the weather,” LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron said on Tuesday. “We’re still practicing. If anything gets too dangerous for our football team, obviously we will not practice. It looks like we’ll be able to practice all week right now. Our plans are to practice all week. We’ll take it day by day.”

Coach O met with the media discussing the upcoming football season and the week ahead.

His plan is to keep practicing should they be able to. After all, dealing with these storms is nothing new for South Louisiana.

“You know it’s something we gotta deal with,” Orgeron says. “Hurricanes are something we deal with year in and year out in Louisiana, and we’re still here. We’re not leaving. You know, there’s a lot of information nowadays. There’s a lot warnings about things that are coming and how to be safe and stuff like that. Our guys know how to do that. We feel good that we are able to practice. We’ve got an indoor practice facility if it rains. If the weather gets too tough, everybody’s gonna go home, and everybody’s gonna be safe.”