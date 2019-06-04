LSU SS Josh Smith Drafted by the New York Yankees

LSU shortstop and former Catholic High star, Josh Smith, was drafted by the New York Yankees on Monday night in the 2nd Round of the MLB Draft.

The Greenwell Springs native was selected with the 67th overall pick.

Smith doesn’t have to go the Yankess to play his professional ball, as he still has one more year of college eligibility. If he were to elect to come back to LSU for his senior year, he would then re-enter the MLB Draft in 2020 to be chosen by one of the 30 Major League teams.

Tune in to your Louisiana Geaux Nation at 5, 6 & 10pm on NBC Local 33 for more details.

RELATED: Tigers Advance to the Super Regionals vs Florida State

More information from LSU’s Press Release:

SU junior shortstop Josh Smith was selected Monday night on Day 1 of the 2019 MLB Draft. Smith was selected in the second round (pick No. 67) by the New York Yankees.

Smith, a product of Catholic High School in Baton Rouge, is LSU’s leading hitter this season, batting .346 (85-for-246) with 15 doubles, two triples, nine homers, 41 RBI 68 runs scored and 20 stolen bases. He is No. 4 in the Southeastern Conference in runs scored, No. 5 in stolen bases, No. 7 in hits, No. 8 in batting average and No. 10 in on-base percentage (.436).

He helped lead the Tigers last weekend to the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional title, and he was named to the All-Tournament team after hitting .400 (4-for-10) in three games with one double, one triple, one homer, three RBI and five runs scored.

Smith was also named to the SEC All-Tournament team last month after hitting .360 (9-for-25) with two doubles, one homer, four RBI and five runs.

He was named SEC Player of the Week on April 8, as he led LSU to a series win over ninth-ranked Texas A&M (April 5-6), batting .500 (6-for-12) in three games with one double, two homers, three RBI and four runs scored.

Smith posted a 13-game hit streak from February 16 through March 9, batting .431 (22-for-51) in that span with five doubles, one homer, 10 RBI and 16 runs. He recorded a 24-game on-base streak from February 15 through March 26.

Two LSU signees were also selected on Monday night – right-handed pitcher Daniel Espino of Georgia Premier Academy was the first-round selection (24th pick) of the Cleveland Indians, and shortstop Rece Hinds of IMG Academy in Florida was the second-round selection (49th pick) of the Cincinnati Reds.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the BRProud App from the App Store or Google Play.