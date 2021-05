LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) -- The University of Louisiana at Lafayette has committed itself to improving student safety after a recent article highlighted a graduate who had six sexual assault allegations against him at three Louisiana colleges. According to USA TODAY, each university and local law enforcement failed to connect the dots due to lack of communication.

Victor Daniel Silva attended Louisiana State University, UL at Lafayette, and Louisiana Tech. His ex-girlfriend, Nicole Pellegrin told News 10 in her own home and days before graduation, one of her friends was sexually assaulted by Silva.