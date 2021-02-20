LSU Softball splits double header at Bama Bash

LSU third baseman Amanda Doyle throws during an NCAA softball game against Belmont on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

TUSCALOOSA, Al. (BRPOUD.com) – The LSU Softball team put together a comeback victory in game one to walk-off Liberty, 4-3, but fell in game two to Alabama, 5-2, in Tuscaloosa at the Bama Bash Saturday. The Tigers are now 4-2 on the year.

The Tigers finish up the Bama Bash Sunday with games against Liberty at 10:30 a.m. and Alabama at 1 p.m. The game against Alabama will stream live on SEC Network+.

Game 1

In game one, Amanda Doyle doubled to right center in the bottom of the seventh to score pinch runner Akiya Thymes from first. Thymes pinch ran for Taylor Pleasants , who led off the inning with a single to center.

The Tigers’ comeback started in the fifth inning after loading the bases. Andrews led off the inning with a walk and moved to third on a Pleasants double to center. Doyle followed with a walk and Georgia Clark hit a deep fly ball to center to score Andrews. Pleasants came in on another sac fly by Shelbi Sunseri before Doyle was plated by a Ciara Briggs single to center.

Liberty got on the board first in the second inning after a solo home run over the right center wall off LSU starter Maribeth Gorsuch . The Flames took a 3-0 lead in the top of the fifth off a two-out, two-run home run to right center. The Tigers made a pitching change, going to Shelby Wickersham .

Wickersham came in strong and forced a groundout to get out of the fifth. The sophomore and the Tigers’ defense came together and sat down the next six straight Flames.

Wickersham earned the win in the circle, improving to 1-0 on the year. She tallied one strikeout in her 2.1 innings of work. Gorsuch recorded four strikeouts.

At the plate, Doyle and Pleasants both went 2-for-3. Doyle, Clark, Sunseri and Briggs each had and RBI.

Game 2

In game two, Alabama got on the board first off a double to the left field wall with two outs. A 7-6-2 play at the plate got the second runner at home to end the threat.

Two more runs came across for the Tide before the Tigers put two up themselves. In the top of the fifth, Briggs and Raeleen Gutierrez led off with back-to-back hits. Morgan Cummins moved the two over on a sacrifice bunt and Briggs scored on a fielding error by the pitcher. Gutierrez scored on the next play off Andrews’ groundout to shortstop.

Alabama responded in the bottom of the fifth with another run off an LSU error to take a 4-2 lead. The Tide added another in the sixth to take the 5-2 lead for good.

Sunseri took her first loss of the season, falling to 2-1 on the year.

(Press release provided by LSU Athletics).