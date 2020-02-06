LSU Softball Opens 2020 Season with Central Arkansas/Tiger Classic

BATON ROUGE – The No. 11/11 LSU softball team opens the 2020 regular season on Thursday evening, taking on Central Arkansas at 6 p.m. The Tigers will then host the 10th-annual Tiger Classic over the weekend, welcoming in Oklahoma State and Florida A&M.



The Tigers, under ninth-year head coach Beth Torina, return 16 student-athletes from the 2019 squad and welcome in seven newcomers. The Tigers return NFCA All-American Shelbi Sunseri and All-SEC performer Aliyah Andrews. The two were named to the Preseason All-SEC team and Andrews earned a spot on the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Top 50 Watch List last week.



All five of LSU’s games this weekend will be streamed online through SEC Network+ and WatchESPN with Hall of Famers Lyn Rollins and Yvette Girouard on the call. Live stats for each game will be available here.



Season Opener

Feb. 6 – LSU vs. Central Arkansas, 6 p.m., SECN+

Tiger Classic Schedule

Feb. 7 – LSU vs. Oklahoma State, 6 p.m., SECN+

Feb. 8 – LSU vs. Florida A&M, 1:30 p.m., SECN+

Feb. 8 – LSU vs. Oklahoma State, 4 p.m., SECN+

Feb. 9 – LSU vs. Florida A&M, 1 p.m., SECN+



Series Record Against…

Central Arkansas: LSU leads 5-0

Oklahoma State: LSU leads 8-2

Florida A&M: First Meeting



Scouting the Opposition

The Tigers open up the season with Central Arkansas, which they have played all five previous match ups under Coach Torina, winning all five. In the last meeting the Tigers claimed a 3-0 win in 2018. Oklahoma State was in the 2019 Women’s College World Series last year and will be a tough test for the Tigers this weekend. Florida A&M comes in with a veteran coach in Veronica Wiggins who has over 700 wins. It will be a family affair for Aliyah Andrews as she will face her younger sister Athena, who is a sophomore outfielder for Florida A&M.



What’s On Deck

The Tigers are back at home next weekend, hosting the LSU Invitational. The Tigers will face Samford on February 14 at 6 p.m. in Tiger Park. The Tigers will travel to ULL on February 15 for a 4 p.m. game before returning to Tiger Park on February 16 to take on North Dakota at 12:30 p.m. and ULL at 3 p.m. All games at Tiger Park will stream live on SEC Network+.

Fan Central

– We will still have an entry gate behind centerfield for those of you that have general admission seating for the Tiger Park Terrance or Outfield Bleachers, but it will be moved slightly to the south behind The Mike. This entrance will open 1.5 hours prior to all LSU games. It will not be open for non-LSU games.

– We now have permanent restrooms behind centerfield and attached to The Mike. These restrooms will be open 3 hours prior to the first pitch of all LSU games and one hour prior for tournament games that do not include LSU. The soccer restrooms will not be open to the public this season. We encourage you to tailgate in the grass areas on the west side of the Soccer Complex behind their bleachers and main entrance.

– For select home games, LSU Concessions will offer an enhanced menu that includes Chicken Tenders, Fresh Cooked Burgers Dressed (Lettuce, Tomato, Onion), Fries, Fresh Boudin Links and Jambalaya. Catfish Baskets will be served on Lenten Fridays.

– Addition of beer and wine sales at all home games – graphic attached. Sales will end at the top of the 5th inning. Service limit – 2 per person. Alcohol will be poured into a cup.

– Guest Services hotline number 225-578-4085.

– Follow @LSUgameops on Twitter for game time and weather updates throughout the season.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)