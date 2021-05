LSU’s Shelbi Sunseri pitches against McNeese State during an NCAA college softball tournament regional game in Baton Rouge, La., Friday, May 21, 2021. (Kirk Meche/American Press via AP)

BATON ROUGE – The No. 7 LSU softball team (35-21) fell in game one of the Baton Rouge Super Regional to No. 10 Florida State (43-10) 1-0 Thursday night.

The Tigers will face off with the Seminoles again tomorrow night at 6 p.m.