LSU Softball Earns No. 7 National Seed; Will Host Regional At Tiger Park

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tiger softball team is back in the NCAA Tournament for the 15th straight time as they were named to the 64-team field announced Sunday evening on ESPN2.

Also, for the sixth straight year, the Tigers will host one of the 16 four-team regional rounds at Tiger Park in Baton Rouge starting on Friday. The other three teams coming to the LSU campus for the regional are: UL-Lafayette, George Washington and McNeese State.

This will mark the sixth straight NCAA softball post-season event that LSU will host the regional round at Tiger Park dating back to 2015.

All-session books will go on sale Wednesday at 9am, starting at $25. If available, single sessions will go on sale Thursday at 9am starting at $7.

A reminder that under NCAA championship guidelines, Tiger Park will be limited to 50 percent capacity.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)