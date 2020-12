LSU flipped safety Matthew Langlois from a Kansas State commitment to staying home to play for the Tigers.

On Wednesday, Langlois made his commitment official, signing with LSU on National Signing Day. Catholic Pointe Coupee High School head coach David Simoneaux says Langlois is the first Hornet to sign with a Division 1 football program since the 1980’s.

