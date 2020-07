BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The coronavirus is forcing people to make changes and LSU Football is no different.

LSU Football Equipment made this post on their Twitter page:

Adapt. Adjust. Splash shields ready to go. pic.twitter.com/v0SW1xXA4m — LSU Football Equip (@LSUFBEquipment) July 31, 2020

LSU is scheduled to start their season at home against Ole Miss on September 26.