LSU resumes season with ongoing quarterback competition

BATON ROUGE, La. – TJ Finley remains the starter in place of Myles Brennan, and while the quarterback had a rocky start, splitting both games 1-1 after the loss at Auburn, head coach Ed Orgeron won’t blame the true freshman for the loss on the Plains.

“You can’t go on the road and turn over the football, but it’s not all on him. It’s on the play-calling, keep it simple for him. It’s on the other players surrounding playing better. It’s about the offensive line protection. It’s about everybody,” Orgeron said.

Finley and Max Johnson will compete for the starting job going forward. Coach O said Johnson couldn’t practice last week, but he’s available for this week’s practices. While both freshmen will compete for snaps on the field, the quarterbacks have become leaders in the locker room.

“Those guys stand up. TJ got the team fired up the first game, and Max was fired up to go. Our players believe in both of those young men. Those guys work every day. You come here during the summer, they’re working all the time. They’re leaders, they lead by example,” Orgeron said.

Click the video for more on the story.