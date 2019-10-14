LSU Relies on freshman heroics, senior leadership to beat Florida 42-28

Arguably the biggest test of the season so far for the LSU Tigers, and in the win against Florida, the game was sealed by a true freshman and Baton Rouge native Derek Stingley, Jr.

“Big time players make big time plays in big time games,” head coach Ed Orgeron says. “He’s got it. He gave up some balls. That number 84 was a tremendous football player. One of the best players we’ve seen all year. Give him credit. But he made the play when he had to.”

“I just turned around and saw him jump in front and catch the ball,” safety Grant Delpit says. “He made a great catch. He’s super athletic. Great player. Glad we have him.”

“Aw it was a big swing, big swing,” wide receiver Justin Jefferson says. “Whenever the defense has a turnover, we definitely get excited, on our feet. It makes us wanna go down there and score. That was definitely a big play for us.”

The senior leadership was found in quarterback Joe Burrow, who is happy with the win, but knows the Tigers haven’t reached their peak yet.

“He talked to the team right after,” Orgeron says. “He said good is not good enough. He said we have to be great. He wasn’t satisfied with the play tonight. We want to get great. That’s the LSU standard of performance.”

“You know I just made a comment,” quarterback Joe Burrow says. “Don’t let good enough get in the way of greatness. That just means come back to work on Monday ready to go. We still have a lot of room to improve.”

“He took the team by storm and everybody’s following him,” running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire says. “He’s just making it happen.”

The Tigers face another SEC test on the road next Saturday against Mississippi State. The guys said they’ll still adhere to the “24-hour rule” and enjoy this win before turning the page to focus on the Bulldogs.