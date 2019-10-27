LSU Ranked #1 in AP Top 25

Note: The first College Football Playoff Rankings of the 2019 season will be released on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at approximately 8 p.m. CT.
LSU (8-0, 4-0 SEC) has an open date this weekend prior to its annual meeting against current No. 1-ranked Alabama on Nov. 9 at 2:39 p.m. CT.
AP Top 25
Oct. 27, 2019
Rank, Team (Record), Points, Previous
1, LSU (8-0), 1,476, 2
2, Alabama (8-0), 1,474, 1
3, Ohio State (8-0), 1,468, 3
4, Clemson (8-0), 1,406, 4
5, Penn State (8-0), 1,302, 6
6, Florida (7-1), 1,226, 7
7, Oregon (7-1), 1,108, 11
8, Georgia (6-1), 1,093, 10
9, Utah (7-1), 1,032, 12
10, Oklahoma (7-1), 1,017, 5
11, Auburn (6-2), 910, 9
12, Baylor (7-0), 882, 14
13, Minnesota (8-0), 778, 17
14, Michigan (6-2), 744, 19
15, SMU (8-0), 666, 16
16, Notre Dame (5-2), 563, 8
17, Cincinnati (6-1), 524, 18
18, Wisconsin (6-2), 513, 13
19, Iowa (6-2), 456, 20
20, Appalachian State (7-0), 393, 21
21, Boise State (6-1), 280, 22
22, Kansas State (5-2), 218,
23, Wake Forest (6-1), 200, 25
24, Memphis (7-1), 188,
25, San Diego State (7-1), 50,
Others receiving votes:
Texas 49, Navy 43, UCF 33, Washington 19, Texas A&M 14, USC 11, Louisiana Tech 6, Indiana 4, Pittsburgh 1, Oklahoma State 1, Iowa State 1.
Amway Coaches Poll
Oct. 27, 2019
Rank, Team (First-Place Votes), Points, Previous
1, Alabama (40), 8-0, 1593, 1
2, LSU (7), 8-0, 1515, 3
3, Clemson (10), 8-0, 1508, 2
4, Ohio State (8), 8-0, 1491, 4
5, Penn State, 8-0, 1359, 6
6, Florida, 7-1, 1271, 8
7, Georgia, 6-1, 1180, 9
8, Oregon, 7-1, 1163, 11
9, Oklahoma, 7-1, 1069, 5
10, Utah, 7-1, 1048, 12
11, Baylor, 7-0, 921, 14
12, Auburn, 6-2, 869, 10
13, Minnesota, 8-0, 840, 16
14, Southern Methodist, 8-0, 727, 17
15, Michigan, 6-2, 652, 20
16, Notre Dame, 5-2, 624, 7
17, Wisconsin, 6-2, 537, 13
18, Cincinnati, 6-1, 523, 18
19, Iowa, 6-2, 492, 19
20, Appalachian State, 7-0, 398, 22
21, Boise State, 6-1, 382, 21
22, Wake Forest, 6-1, 280, 23
23, Memphis, 7-1, 187, 25
24, Texas, 5-3, 104, 15
25, Kansas State, 5-2, 102, NR
Dropped Out
No. 24 Arizona State.
Others Receiving Votes
San Diego State 94; Navy 75; Central Florida 24; Louisiana Tech 22; Indiana 18; Texas A&M 16; Washington 15; Oklahoma State 7; Virginia Tech 3; UAB 3; Iowa State 3; Arizona State 3; Air Force 3; Wyoming 2; Virginia 2.
