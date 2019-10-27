LSU Ranked #1 in AP Top 25

The Southern Jaguars went into Dwight Fisher Field with a three game win streak looking. They held the Alcorn State Braves to just three first half points, but the Braves exploded with 24 points in the second half.

"Honestly, we were in position to make plays. We just didn't make them That's the most frustrating part. It's not like they came up with a whole new playbook. We were ready for it all week. Coaches put us in the right position, we just didn't make plays on the ball," safety Jakoby Pappillion said.