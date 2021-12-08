LSU QB Max Johnson enters transfer portal

LSU quarterback Max Johnson (14) throws before an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

BATON ROUGE, LA. – LSU sophomore quarterback Max Johnson tweeted on Tuesday night that he was entering the transfer portal.

LSU, Thank you for allowing me to pursue my academic and athletic career here. I have made strong relationships that will last a lifetime with coaches, staff and especially my teammates! With careful and prayerful consideration, I am entering the transfer portal. — Max Johnson (@Max_Johnson_14) December 8, 2021

This was unexpected as the 6’5 quarterback finishes up his second year of football at LSU. Johnson has 2,815 yards of total offense, 27 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions this season.

Johnson’s announcement was made shortly after Brian Kelly was announced as head coach of LSU football program on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

A new head coach comes with other hires. Kelly brought in Frank Wilson as an associate head coach, who resigned from McNeese State. Kelly is also expected to bring in strength and conditioning coordinator Jacob Flint, and possibly special teams coordinator Brian Polian from Notre Dame.