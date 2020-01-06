LSU Pride: Woman’s Hospital dressing newborns in Tiger onesies ahead of big game

Newborn at Woman’s Hospital in Baton Rouge with an LSU Tiger onesie reading “HOW ‘BOUT THEM TIGERS BABY! 2020”

Photo Courtesy: Woman’s Hospital

BATON ROUGE, La. (NBC Local 33/Fox 44) – The biggest game of the college football season is a week away and many LSU Tiger fans are showing off their purple and gold pride, including at a Baton Rouge hospital.

The staff at Woman’s Hospital is dressing newborns in Tiger onesie jerseys to wear ahead of the national championship game in New Orleans between LSU and Clemson.

In a Facebook post, Woman’s Hospital says “How ‘Bout Them Tigers, BABY! In celebration of LSU’s football national championship berth, all babies born at Woman’s this week are being offered commemorative onesie “jerseys.” #GeauxTigers #TinyTigers #LetsGeauxBebe“

The game kicks off Monday, January 13 at 7 p.m. CT inside the Mercedez-Benz Superdome.

