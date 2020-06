Baton Rouge, La. – Lisa Gunnarsson of the LSU track and field program was named to the 2020 CoSIDA Academic All-District Women's Track & Field Team on May 29. The selection recognized the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances in competition and in the classroom.

Gunnarsson, a junior pole vaulter for LSU, was the 2020 SEC champion and was ranked No. 6 in the nation entering the NCAA Championships. Gunnarsson became the second women's pole vaulter in LSU history to win an SEC indoor title when she cleared 14' 7.50" (4.46 meters) on Feb. 29 in College Station, Texas. Gunnarsson won two other event titles in 2020 with wins at the LSU Purple Tiger (14' 7.25") and Pole Vault Summit (14' 9").