LSU planning for athletes to return on June 1st

LSU Athletics Director Scott Woodward is hoping his student-athletes will be able to return to campus on June 1st when the SEC could potentially lift its suspension of activities.

It’s been just about over months since the SEC banned all practices, meetings, or large gatherings of any kind.

Student-athletes have been keeping in shape at home in the meantime.

On a Facebook live chat put on by the Tiger Athletic Foundation, head coach Ed Orgeron recently talked about the first steps his team will take whenever the Tigers return to campus.

“First we’re gonna make sure they’re healthy,” Orgeron says. “We’re gonna go through a protocol. We’re gonna test them. Just make sure they’re alright. Then, I’m gonna welcome them back. I’m gonna be happy to see them. I miss them. It’s like my own children. Then, you know, we’re gonna see what the protocol is. Hopefully, we’ll get them registered for class, summer school, whatever it may be. Check out their academics. Then, we’ll let Tommy Moffitt have them and do what he can do with them. We wanna make sure they’re in shape. I’m sure some of them got a little bit heavier on our eight weeks off but I think most of them stayed in good shape.”