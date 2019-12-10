Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

LSU Orgeron finalist for Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award.

Geaux Nation
Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 30: Head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers greets fans prior to the start of a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU head coach Ed Orgeron is one of nine finalists for the 2019 Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award.

The award is presented each year to the top coach in college football by the Football Writers Association of America in conjunction with the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Orgeron is joined by Ryan Day (Ohio State), Eliah Drinkwitz (Appalachian State), Sonny Dykes (SMU), P.J. Fleck (Minnesota), Bryan Harsin (Boise State), Mike Norvell (Memphis), Matt Rhule (Baylor) and Dabo Swinney (Clemson).

The winner of the 2019 Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award will be announced on Jan. 11 in New Orleans.

Orgeron was named the AP SEC Coach of the Year on Monday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

49°F Overcast Feels like 44°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with mostly cloudy conditions overnight. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.
41°F Rain showers this evening with mostly cloudy conditions overnight. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

46°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
16 mph NNE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early with some clearing overnight. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.
41°F Showers early with some clearing overnight. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

46°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Light rain early. Then remaining cloudy. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
41°F Light rain early. Then remaining cloudy. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

49°F Overcast Feels like 43°
Wind
17 mph NNE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early with some clearing overnight. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
41°F Showers early with some clearing overnight. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
23 mph NNE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
40°F Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories