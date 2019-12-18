Live Now
LSU Offensive lineman happy for Heisman speech recognition

Geaux Nation

by: Jared Joseph

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE – The Tigers have sobered up after an award winning week capped with a Joe Burrow Heisman Trophy. During Burrow’s speech, the first people he thanked were his offensive lineman, and the players up front appreciated his recognition.

“That was crazy. It hit us in a special place in my heart when I heard that. Shed a few tears probably, but it was a special night,” LSU Junior Center Lloyd Cushenberry said.

“That was huge right there. Giving his guys a shout-out on national TV. Everybody looking. That’s a big thing for him, and big for us,” LSU Senior Guard Damien Lewis said.

Burrow’s praise for the lineman was part of the culture LSU has built, and the players enjoyed each other’s individual success.

“Everybody’s happy for each other. Everybody wants to accomplish something here and whatever it’s going to take, everybody’s willing to put in,” LSU Senior Defensive Lineman Breiden Fehoko said.

Click the video for more on the story.

