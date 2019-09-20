LSU offensive lineman Ed Ingram is back on the team

Fans in the Nashville area will have the opportunity to meet an all-star lineup of LSU head coaches Friday, September 20. The group will be part of the TAF Coaches Caravan that will make a tour stop at the popular Nashville venue, Redneck Riviera, as part of the weekend’s events surrounding LSU football’s game against Vanderbilt.

The event, which is free and open to the public and media, runs from 3 to 6 p.m. and will feature men’s basketball coach Will Wade, women’s basketball coach Nikki Fargas, gymnastics coach DD Breaux, softball coach Beth Torina and baseball coach Paul Mainieri.

Presented by 104.5 ESPN and Guaranty Media and sponsored by Tiger Athletic Foundation and LSU Athletics, the TAF Coaches Caravan will feature a special edition of the live radio show “After Future Review with Matt Moscona.” Moscona will also be joined by former Tigers Gordy Rush and Jacob Hester.

Moscona, Rush and Hester will host the radio show from the 2nd floor of Redneck Rivera, which is located at 208 Broadway, Nashville, Tennessee. Each coach will take a turn on the live broadcast.

For more information on the TAF Coaches Caravan visit lsutaf.org.

About the Tiger Athletic FoundationTiger Athletic Foundation (TAF) is a private, nonprofit, corporation dedicated to supporting LSU and its Athletic Program. TAF is exempt from federal income tax under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Since 1987, TAF’s members have enhanced the lives of every student-athlete on every team by providing financial support for programs and facilities that ensure the opportunity to win in the classroom, on the field, and in life.