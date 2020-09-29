LSU offense needs Brennan to improve decision making

BATON ROUGE, La. – Myles Brennan’s debut as QB1 started out slow. He only threw 27 passing yards in the first quarter, and even though Number 15 finished with 345 yards through the air, head coach Ed Orgeron wants Brennan to be more decisive with the football.

“I think he has to let go of the ball quicker. I think he has to learn how to avoid the rush instead of going outside, stepping up in the pocket like Drew Brees does,” Coach O said.

When Brennan did pull the trigger, he had three touchdowns between Terrace Marshall, Jr., and freshman tight end Arik Gilbert, two players Coach O wants to get the ball to more as the season progresses.

“Arik made some mistakes. He dropped the first one. I talked to him yesterday. He was nervous, but that play he made in the end zone was phenomenal. We got to target him more,” Orgeron said about the young tight end.

“That catch that Terrace made was outstanding. The skinny post was really good. Terrace is an excellent receiver.”

