LSU No. 2 in D1 Baseball Recruiting Ranking

Geaux Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LSU head coach Paul Mainieri paces in the dugout during an LSU at Alabama NCAA college baseball game, Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU is No. 2 in the D1 Baseball recruiting ranking released on Friday, marking the third Top 3 finish for the class of new players who will make a significant impact upon the Tigers’ 2021 season.

LSU’s class was ranked No. 2 by Baseball America and No. 3 by Collegiate Baseball in the fall. The Tigers’ newcomers and veteran players are engaged in individual workouts at Alex Box Stadium, and the first full-squad practice is scheduled for Friday, January 29.

The 2021 season will begin in February, and the Tigers’ complete schedule of games will be released next week.

The recruiting ranking marks the third Top 5 class for LSU assistant coach Nolan Cain, who has served as recruiting coordinator since 2017. Cain’s classes have been ranked as high as No. 5 in 2017, No. 1 in 2018, No. 6 in 2019 and No. 2 in 2020.

The 16-man class of newcomers is composed of 10 pitchers and six position players. 

D1 Baseball Top 25 Recruiting Class Ranking

  1. Miami (Fla.)                                        
  2. LSU
  3. TCU
  4. Arizona
  5. South Carolina
  6. Florida                                                              
  7. Mississippi State
  8. Texas
  9. Georgia
  10. Arkansas
  11. Stanford
  12. Vanderbilt
  13. Florida State
  14. Georgia Tech
  15. Ole Miss
  16. Clemson
  17. Texas Tech
  18. UCLA
  19. Wake Forest
  20. Oklahoma State
  21. West Virginia
  22. North Carolina
  23. Washington
  24. Oklahoma
  25. Kentucky

(Press release provided by LSU Athletics).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar