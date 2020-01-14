LSU National Championship parade set for this Saturday

The parade, which will be free and open to the public, will begin at 11 a.m. at LSU’s school of music.

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) — How does Louisiana celebrate a national championship? By throwing a parade, of course.

Just hours after claiming victory in the Collage Football Playoff National Championship LSU football announced that it will host a championship celebration parade through the university campus Saturday.

The parade, which will be free and open to the public, will begin at 11 a.m. at LSU’s school of music. The team will parade through the campus to the west side of Tiger Stadium via Victory Hill.

The National Championship Celebration will begin immediately following at 12 p.m. outside the west side of the stadium.

LSU said free parking will be available around campus for fans. National Championship gear will be available to purchase at the LSU Sports Shop before the start of the parade.

Parish County Line will perform outside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center before the parade.

Quarterback Joe Burrow threw five touchdown passes, ran for another score and finished off one of the most accomplished seasons in college football history by leading the top-ranked Tigers to a 42-25 victory against No. 3 Clemson on Monday night in the playoff final.