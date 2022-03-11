TAMPA, FLA.– LSU fell to Arkansas, 79-67, in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament Friday afternoon at the Amalie Arena.

LSU was led by Darius Days who had a douuble-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Tari Eason led the Tigers in scoring with 15 points. LSU shot 35 percent from the field (18-51) and went 21 percent from beyond the arc (4-19).

Arkansas was led by Au’Diese Toney who had 22 points and ten rebounds. JD Notae followed up with 19 points and Chris Lykes had 18 points.

LSU will now await their seeding for the NCAA Tournament which will happen on Sunday, March 13.

(Summary via LSU Athletics)