LSU looking at all options to get fans in stands this fall

by: , KLFY

Posted: / Updated:

A big question mark in the forecast for this football season is how many, if any, fans will be able to attend games.

For LSU, the Tigers first home game of 2020 is on September 5th against UT San Antonio. Following that opener is a big game against the Texas Longhorns.

Lots of purple and gold faithful are wondering if they’ll be able to see those games from the cozy confines of Death Valley.

LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward recently tackled this question in a Facebook live chat put on by the Tiger Athletic Foundation.

“I don’t know the answer to that,” Woodward says. “You know I think middle of the summer sometime we’re going to have to zig or zag and decide what we’re going to do. As Dr. Fauci said, the virus controls the timeline. We don’t. We’re gonna have to do this in a proper and smart way. Dan Gaston, who’s head of our facilities, along with all of our folks on senior staff are working tirelessly to look at all the scenarios of how we can get folks back in the stands in a safe and proper fashion.”

