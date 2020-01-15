LSU Linebacker Patrick Queen declares for NFL Draft, as does Grant Delpit

LSU Linebacker, Patrick Queen is going pro.
On his Twitter account, Queen said “After much thought, the time has come for me to pursue my next goal. I am officially announcing my decision to enter the NFL draft this spring.”
Queen finished with 85 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, three sacks, an interception and two pass breakups on the year. In the 42-25 win over Clemson, Queen racked up eight tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a half-sack. He was also named the Defensive MVP for the National Championship game.
Junior safety Grant Delpit released a statement on Twitter, thanking Tiger Nation, coaches, teammates and family. He also declared he is entering the NFL draft.